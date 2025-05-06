Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Denbies gains King’s Award for sustainability credentials

By Hamish Graham
Published:  06 May, 2025

Surrey-based Denbies Wine Estate has been awarded a King’s Award for Enterprise in the Sustainable Development category. The award reflects the producer’s commitment to the environment which has seen it gain a number of green accreditations in recent years.

The producer gained B Corp certification in 2024, while also becoming net zero in line with the UK Carbon Code of Conduct standard in the same year.

Denbies also seeks to be a leader in green tourism, with its Vineyard Hotel having seen a solar panel array installed in 2023. The over 160ha estate has gained Green Tourism Gold status thanks to this sustainability progress. Other initiatives have included the planting of 1,600 oak and hazel trees to expand its woodlands area.

Chris White, CEO of Denbies Wine Estate, sees the award as reflective of the progress made in recent years at the Dorking winery.

He commented: “We are honoured and delighted to receive the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in recognition for excellence in Sustainable Development.

“The King’s Award is recognised as the highest level of achievement and consolidates our recent accreditations for sustainability. We continue to invest and advance our commitment and responsibility to the environment.”

The King’s Award for Enterprise, previously known as the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, is now in its 59th year and is one of the most presitigous business awards in the country. Awardees such as Denbies are now able to use the King’s Award Emblem for the next five years.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

AWL announces creation of new global win...

WSTA executive board gains three new mem...

Christopher Delalonde joins Perfect Cell...

Diageo GB announces new marketing and in...

Viña Pomal launches first sparkling Rioj...

Bodegas Baigorri partners with Top Selec...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Reh Kendermann: Sales Manager UK

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95