Denbies gains King’s Award for sustainability credentials

By Hamish Graham

Surrey-based Denbies Wine Estate has been awarded a King’s Award for Enterprise in the Sustainable Development category. The award reflects the producer’s commitment to the environment which has seen it gain a number of green accreditations in recent years.

The producer gained B Corp certification in 2024, while also becoming net zero in line with the UK Carbon Code of Conduct standard in the same year.

Denbies also seeks to be a leader in green tourism, with its Vineyard Hotel having seen a solar panel array installed in 2023. The over 160ha estate has gained Green Tourism Gold status thanks to this sustainability progress. Other initiatives have included the planting of 1,600 oak and hazel trees to expand its woodlands area.

Chris White, CEO of Denbies Wine Estate, sees the award as reflective of the progress made in recent years at the Dorking winery.

He commented: “We are honoured and delighted to receive the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in recognition for excellence in Sustainable Development.

“The King’s Award is recognised as the highest level of achievement and consolidates our recent accreditations for sustainability. We continue to invest and advance our commitment and responsibility to the environment.”

The King’s Award for Enterprise, previously known as the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, is now in its 59th year and is one of the most presitigous business awards in the country. Awardees such as Denbies are now able to use the King’s Award Emblem for the next five years.









