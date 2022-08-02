Five minutes with Patrice Piveteau, Cognac Frapin

By Jo Gilbert

Jo Gilbert talks to cellarmaster Patrice Piveteau about the newest launch of Cognac Frapin’s Cigar Blend, made in its humid cellars in Grande Champagne.

At Frapin, we love vintage Cognac. The production is small but very special and has to be overseen by the BNIC to guarantee its authenticity. The 1995 comes from a hot summer, which resulted in good wines, with lovely acidity to go for distilling.

We control all the process at Frapin, from vine to bottle, and we use artisanal techniques including distilling over lees. The resulting cognac was aged in humid cellars where more alcohol than water is lost, leading to a cognac with a pronounced fruity character.

In the 1995 – 25 Year old, you find the trademark Frapin elegance underpinned by peach, orange-citrus, gingerbread, apricot, a little vanilla from the cask ageing and the typical ‘rancio’ note. The finish is very long and very focused. A fine addition to the Frapin line-up.









