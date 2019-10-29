Major redesign for BNIC website

By Mathew Lyons

The BNIC has redesigned and expanded its cognac.fr website.

The site, which is primarily aimed at industry professionals and trade partners, has four main sections: Discover, Visit, Tasting and Commitments.

These offer information on the history and production of Cognac; wine tourism and the landscapes of the region; different ways to enjoy Cognac, including food pairing and cocktails; and the industry’s sustainable environmental and cultural development policies.

Other features of the website include the digital magazine Culture Cognac as well as the latest news from both the sector and the BNIC itself.

A spokesperson for Label Agence, the digital agency which designed the new site, said: “The website was designed to give Cognac a twist. We wanted to reveal its true modernity, its spirit of conquest and its dynamism by respecting a centuries-old history and its roots in an authentic terroir and landscapes.”

The BNIC represents around 4,300 winegrowers in Cognac, who have land under vine extending to more than 78,000ha, as well as some 110 professional distillers and 270 merchants.

The sector employs 17,000 people directly and 60,000 indirectly and posted sales of €3.4bn in 2018, around a quarter of the total value of French wine-and-spirits exports.

Launched on 25 October, the new site is available in both French and English and can also be accessed through the BNIC’s WeChat mini-programme in China.