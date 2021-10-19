Hermitage launches new spirits and liqueur agency

By Michelle Perrett

Hermitage, the premium Cognac importer and bottler, has launched Bunch & Bushel bunchandbushel.com, a trade arm bringing a wider range of spirits to the market.

Bunch & Bushel, the new spirits and liqueur agency, seeks to bring a portfolio of “exceptional products” sourced from less well-known and independent family producers from places as varied as Denmark, Italy and Belgium.

As well as offering its own Hermitage Cognacs, it has launched with Mosgaard Organic Danish Whisky and Gin, produced by The Mosgaard on the south-eastern coastline of the Island of Funen. It distils a modern interpretation of traditional gin and whisky with a twist and all products are organic.

The new agency is also stocking Montanaro Grappa, vermouth and bitters, from the Italian distillery, which was founded in 1885. It produces grappa as well as a range of vermouths and apertivos. Its Montanaro Aperitivo 6 P.M. originated from a secret recipe designed and put into place by Montanaro's master distiller.

Nusbaumer Eaux de Vie, an independent, family-owned artisanal distillery, founded by Jos Nusbaumer in 1947, which is located in the heart of the Alsace at Stiege is also available through the new agency.

Hermitage’s collection of aged-statement and vintage Cognacs are available though the new agency. These include the IWSC Cognac Trophy-winning 1950 Hermitage Grande Champagne.

"Over a quarter of a century ago we started selling individually selected, pure, single estate cognacs from the premier crus under the name Hermitage,” said David Baker, managing director of Hermitage Cognacs.

“The brand now has a loyal following and our award-winning range expands year on year. It was a natural step to start working with more exceptional spirits sourced from other, less well-known producers. Their products all have a story to tell and a flavour to match. "

Hermitage was set up by David Baker over a quarter of a century ago importing a range of rare and single-estate Cognacs.

The new agency was set up after the team at Hermitage were asked to recommend other spirits and its trade customers asked the company to broaden its offering.









