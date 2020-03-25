CyT urges ‘big players’ to support Drinks Trust coronavirus campaign

By Lisa Riley

Concha y Toro (CyT) has urged ‘larger’ drinks companies to support The Drinks Trust’s coronavirus (Covid-19) campaign launched last Thursday by the drinks charity.

As one of the UK’s major wine suppliers, CyT said it “feels it is incumbent on businesses such as ours, where possible, to provide funds for The Drinks Trust”.

“We made a substantial donation yesterday and urge other businesses to assist if they can,” said Simon Doyle, GM of CyT UK, as he urged other businesses to respond to the urgent request for emergency donations to The Drinks Trust.

In addition to the donation, CyT would also, as so many others have done to great effect over many years, look at the various ways it can encourage its UK team to raise money for the Trust from team activities and individual endeavours, he added.

“The recent days and weeks have been and continue to be an unprecedented situation in the UK economy, in the workplace and around the world. In our industry on trade-focused drinks companies have come under sudden and immediate threat. In many cases these are well-founded, long established businesses. In others they are dynamic new small or medium enterprises who have found themselves with their livelihoods at risk through no fault of their own. Good and previously prosperous businesses are being starved of cashflow and many are now compelled to close their doors for an indefinite period,” said Doyle.

“The Drinks Trust provides a vital service to those in our industry who have encountered hardship in some form. The Trust does great and essential work throughout the year to support those in the industry that find themselves in difficulty, including some very pro-active work on mental health. The services they provide are free of charge to users and as we are all only too aware, they are coming under huge strain to meet the escalated needs of these unprecedented times.”

The call comes as The Drinks Trust said applications for assistance from within the drinks industry community had increased tenfold in the last two weeks.

“The Drinks Trust is extremely grateful to Concha y Toro for such a generous donation to help assist our colleagues in need. The Drinks Trust counts on the donations and fundraising of the businesses in the industry and we would encourage all of those who are able to, to contact us and pledge the vital funds we require to meet the increasing demand for assistance,” said Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust.

“The Drinks Trust thanks Concha y Toro for helping us to be part of the road to recovery for the drinks industry and its people.”