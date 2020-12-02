Drinks Trust unveils new mentoring scheme

By Mathew Lyons

The Drinks Trust has today unveiled its The Drinks Community Mentoring Programme, a key part of its recently announced The Drinks Community initiative.

Applicants looking for concerted career development, support and guidance are invited from across the drinks sector.

If successful, mentees will be partnered with their mentors to work together over the course of a year to identify potential knowledge gaps and advise on career development.

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, said: “We’ve developed a mentor programme that involves one-to-one sessions, alongside online knowledge-sharing sessions and events that will support mentees with purpose and energy.

“Community, shared knowledge and support are crucial to development and we’re grateful to each of our mentors, who are volunteering their time and considerable expertise."

Robin McMillian, MD of Decanter and lead mentor for the Drinks Community Mentor Programme, added: “I believe that mentoring can play a vital role in recovering and improving our sector at a time when collectively we have experienced untold pressure and challenge.

“We have a truly outstanding group of mentors who have deep expertise to offer mentees, and we can't wait to get started early next year.”

An impressive list of mentors have already volunteered their expertise to support the scheme.

They include: Amber Gardner of NoMad; Andy Brown of Quinta da Pedra Alta; Andrew Shaw of Bibendum; Astrid Lewis of Spritz Marketing; Barbara Drew MW of BBR; Ben Smith of Freerun PR; Elizabeth Kelly MW of M&S; Gemma Wills of Enotria&Coe; Gus Gluck of GB Wine Shippers; Hugh Sturges and Jack Merrylees of Majestic; Jon Pepper MW of Tenute Del Mondo; Julie Taylor of 3CS Consulting; Luca Lorenzoni of Northern Monk; Lucy Richardson of Quintessential; Mike Turner of Please Bring Me My Wine; Nathan Foote of Aspiring Vintners; Robin McMillan; Russell Kirkham of Quintessential; Tom Platt of Liberty Wines; Sarah Knowles MW of The Wine Society; Simon Thorpe MW of Wine GB; Sylvia Oates of Best Bar None; Victoria Sharples of St John Restaurant; and Wendy Narby of Insider Tasting.

The Drinks Community is actively looking to expand its pool of mentors further with experts from across the industry.

Applications for The Drinks Community Mentoring Programme are invited from January 2021 and places will be available on an ongoing basis.

To join The Drinks Community and apply for the mentoring scheme, click here.





