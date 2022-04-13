30 Under 30 list to debut at the Harpers Discovery Zone at LWF

By Jo Gilbert

30 Under 30, Harpers’ inaugural listing highlighting the industry’s best and brightest young talent, will be officially launched at the London Wine Fair (LWF), with new content also set to tackle some of the key issues around staffing and progression for those in the first chapter of their careers.

Harpers’ 30 Under 30 was announced at the end of last year with the aim of putting together a definitive list of the best next-gen talent working in UK wines and spirits.

Our hunt for the nation’s future leaders then continued with two rounds of industry judging, with an expert panel including Miles Beale, Regine Lee MW and Michael Saunders among others.

Now, Harpers can reveal that the results will be published in the June issue of the magazine, which will also coincide with a LWF panel debate featuring both some of our winners and judges.

Taking place on Day 1 of the fair, 30 Under 30’s Future Leaders Symposium will feature targeted discussions on key topics affecting younger members of the trade, from how to make the most of progression opportunities to case-studies from our panellists offering first-hand experience on the beginning of their careers.

With inflation and cost of living at an all-time high, and work places increasingly competitive, this is a not-to-be missed session for anyone interested in boosting their careers as well as employers looking to support, and maintain, top talent.

30 Under 30’s Future Leaders Symposium will take place at 3pm on Tuesday 7 June at the London Wine Fair’s Discovery Zone, sponsored by Harpers.

Harpers’ takeover of the Discovery Zone, will include a host of must-see content alongside our sister title, Drinks Retailing, with topics ranging from the future of sustainability to a deep-dive on the hospitality landscape as it recovers from the onslaught of Covid.







Tuesday 7 June

11.30am: Meeting the challenges of the net zero journey

UK drinks businesses, including signatories of the Harpers Sustainability Charter, share insights from their own progression towards a carbon free future.

1.30pm: The future of drinks retailing

Drinks Retailing’s panel discussion asks the big question – what role will technology really play in the drinks shops of the future? What will these shops look like?

3pm: 30 Under 30’s Future Leaders Symposium

Judges and winners of Harpers’ 30 Under 30 list unite to pinpoint the key challenges and opportunities for the younger generation in a post Covid-world, where the nature of work and collaborating on ideas is rapidly evolving.







Thursday 9 June

11.30am: The power of social media for drinks retailers and brands

Drinks Retailing in conversation with Tom Harvey, co-founder YesMore drinks marketing agency.

1.30pm: Sizing up the on-trade in a post-pandemic, post-Brexit world

Harpers looks at how the hospitality landscape has changed and what this means for the drinks offer.

3pm: Drinks retailing's guide to English whisky.













