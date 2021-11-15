Subscriber login Close [x]
The Drinks Trust launches charity auction

By James Lawrence
Published:  15 November, 2021

The Drinks Trust has unveiled plans to run an annual online charity auction ‘Cream of the Crop.'

Its mission statement is to raise funds in support of the people and businesses who make up the UK's dynamic drinks industry.

According to a press release issued by the organisation: “Throughout the pandemic, The Drinks Trust has continued to provide individuals with financial support, mental health services and vocational development, ensuring that the UK trade is able to build back better and continue as one of the world’s most illustrious hospitality scenes.”

Every item and experience to be auctioned has been donated by members of the trade.

Some of the 'prizes' up for grabs include a private masterclass and winery visit led by Hattingley Valley’s Emma Rice for up to 6 guests, and a rare bottle of 27 year old Frapin Millésime 1990 Grande Champagne Cognac.

There is also the possibility of experiencing a two-night stay at The Swan in Southwold for two people; including private distillery tour, wine tasting and dinner, courtesy of Adnams. Author and wine critic Jancis Robinson MW has kindly donated a case of wine from her personal cellar, accompanied by her range of glassware.

To date, 90 lots have been donated.

The preview is now available for the online auction which will be live from the 14 November until the 23 November via Whisky.Auction.





