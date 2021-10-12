The Drinks Trust launches first ever charity auction

By Michelle Perrett

The Drinks Trust has launched ‘Cream of the Crop’, its first ever charity auction aiming to raise £75k to support the people who produce and pour drinks across the UK.

The industry charity said that during the last 18 months of recurring restrictions, the UK hospitality sector has faced some of its “toughest challenges in living memory”.

Earlier this month, The Drinks Trust unveiled the launch of a new vocational hardship initiative called Develop, a scheme designed to lift people out of long-term hardship and help tackle the staff and skill shortage in the drinks hospitality sector.

The charity said that throughout the pandemic, it continued to provide individuals with financial support, mental health services and vocational development.

All auction lots for the ‘Cream of the Crop’ have been donated in support of this aim by top UK and global drinks companies.

The online auction will be live from the 14 November until 23 November via Whisky.Auction which is partnering with The Drinks Trust to host the auction.

During this ten-day auction, the public will be able to bid on rare bottles and exclusive money-can’t-buy experiences, providing an exciting opportunity for the public to secure unique gifts this Christmas.

Lots will include:

• A rare bottle of 27 year old Frapin Millésime 1990 Grande Champagne Cognac

• A Berry Bros. & Rudd No. 3 Gin Martini Masterclass

• A two-night stay at The Swan in Southwold for two people; including private distillery tour, wine tasting and dinner, courtesy of Adnams

• A methuselah bottle of Moët champagne (the equivalent of eight standard bottles)

• A ‘Wine & Dine Experience’ for four at the Balfour wine estate (pictured); including a vineyard and winery tour and a three-course, seasonal lunch paired with a selection of Balfour wines













