Hatch Mansfield and Louis Jadot support the on-trade with Bike to Care

By James Bayley

In support of the challenging times faced by the on-trade, Hatch Mansfield and Maison Louis Jadot are standing – or cycling – shoulder to shoulder for the inaugural Bike to Care en Bourgogne.

Together with international teams from USA, Denmark, Canada and France, Hatch Mansfield and Louis Jadot have teamed up on a dynamic new project to promote industry solidarity.

Between 9-10 May 2022, hospitality personalities, chefs and sommeliers will come together in Beaune to push themselves to their physical limits by participating in a test of cycling endurance. Across subsequent days, Bike to Care will see international teams covering 100km of Burgundy’s viticultural heartland twice over.

Anyone looking to support those in the restaurant and hotel sector who have been living through exceptionally challenging times caused by the pandemic can donate to the UK fundraising team via the dedicated Just Giving page.

Each team will be formed by eight cyclists, with around 100 participants from around the world taking part in Bike to Care. The UK will be supporting this inaugural event with two teams, led by Hatch Mansfield’s most keen and experienced cyclists Patrick McGrath MW and Mark Calver, who will be joined by members of the UK hospitality industry.

The riders include Jorge Gertrudes, Luke Harbor, Tim Batchelor and Jack Evans from The Pig Group; Guillaume Glipa and Slade Rushing from Louie Restaurant; Richard Davies from the Calcot Manor; Danny Pecorelli from Exclusive Collection; Joanne Taylor-Stagg from the Anthenaeum Hotel; Nick Davis from the Langham Hotel; Rob Flinter from the Park Plaza Waterloo Hotel; James Hiley-Jones from Greenclose Hotels; Patrick Schmitt MW from The Drinks Business and Peter Dean from The Buyer publications.

McGrath, chairman of Hatch Mansfield, said: “The team has come together for this inaugural international charity event to directly support the restaurant and hotel sector that has suffered terribly over the last two years and continues to experience incredible challenges.

“Burgundians have a recognised affinity with those working in gastronomy, which makes it fitting that we will be touring this spectacular area of the wine world. We have chosen to dedicate the UK teams’ fundraising to Hospitality Action, who themselves offer invaluable, continuous support to the sector and its people.”

Hospitality Action has been supporting the on-trade sector since 1832. CEO Mark Lewis added: “Bike to Care is a tremendous fundraising initiative. After two years of countless rules and regulations, this is the perfect opportunity to meet old friends and new whilst soaking in the stunning Burgundy scenery.

“I wish all 100 participants the very best of luck and thank them for undertaking this monumental challenge on our behalf.”









