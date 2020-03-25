Subscriber login Close [x]
Harpers 50 Best Indies 2020 – now open for nominations

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  25 March, 2020

We are once again launching our annual 50 Best Indies Awards, to recognise the best in the business of indie drinks retailing.

While recognising the enormous strain the coronavirus crisis is placing on businesses, we feel it is right to celebrate the many excellent operators in the sector, looking ahead to a time when business – soon we hope – returns to something closer to normal service.

To do so we are asking the wider trade to nominate up to three indie merchants that are at the forefront of running inspiring, engaging, innovative and successful independent businesses, being at the forefront of delivering a great wine, beer and spirits offer to the British public.

Those nominated must have ‘bricks and mortar’ outlets as an element among all other aspects of their businesses. Beyond this, operators large or small, traditional or hybrid, consumer or wholesale focused, centred on footfall or online sales, are all up for consideration to help us judge the best at driving forward this vibrant sector.

The nomination long list will form the basis for our judging panel to decide who goes forward for consideration for the 50 Best Indies list for 2020.

The final results will be revealed at our awards ceremony at SITT after party, St Marys Church on 7 September 2020 and published in Harpers and at harpers.co.uk as our annual 50 Best Indies retailer listing this Autumn.

Have your say on our 50 Best Indies survey here.



Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
