Harpers teams up with Loire Valley for indies promotion

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  25 June, 2020

Loire Valley Wines is once again to run its popular Independent Wine Merchant promotion this Autumn.

Inviting UK merchants to join in with activities of their own devising, supported by POS, maps, aprons, waiters corkscrews and more besides, the promotional activity can run at any time during the September to October period.

The activity is supported by a host of Loire appellations, running the gamut from Muscadet to Vouvray, by way of Cremant de Loire and St Nicholas de Bourgueil, plus many other celebrated AOC besides.

Those that do the most to raise the profile and sales of this diverse region will be up for a prize of a trip for two to visit the Loire, which will take place in 2021, along with a write up featuring the winner in Harpers Wine & Spirit.

For those that are keen to take part, all we’ll be asking in return is for some fantastic images of your promotion, an update on sales data as a result of the promotion and the completion of a feedback questionnaire to be submitted post promotion.

Places are however limited and we expect demand to be high, so to register please complete the short registration form here.



