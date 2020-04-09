Loire UK exports reach previous levels

By Lisa Riley

Loire wine exports to the UK were up in the past year in both value and volume terms with the region, which had struggled to reach levels achieved in 2017, now levelling.

When compared with 2018, newly released figures covering the past year show 9.8% volume growth to 93,200hl in exports to the UK, alongside a 9.2% increase in value to €46,800, according to Interloire (year to 31 December 2019).

More significantly, when compared with figures from 2017, the region last year levelled in volume terms while exceeding in value (total volumes for Loire Valley Wines from 2017 were 92,930hl and value €43,607).

“We’re thrilled to see our wines growing in popularity in the UK," said Said Pierre- Jean Sauvion, president of the Communication Commission at Loire Valley Wines.

"The UK remains a key export market for Loire Valley Wines and we continue to work to provide a range of quality wines which fit the tastes of UK consumers. This is demonstrated by the increase in popularity of our wines last year particularly with wines such as our Crémant de Loire and Touraine wines."

Muscadet continued to struggle with UK export volumes down 39% to 13,582hl.

UK export growth was driven by an increase in the popularity of both the red wines of the Loire and its sparkling wines range, with both categories increasing in popularity in the UK in 2019.

The sparkling wines category, which includes Crémant de Loire and Saumur sparkling, increased by 40% in volume and 37% in value in 2019, demonstrating that Loire Valley’s sparkling wines continue to grow in popularity in the UK as an alternative to other bubbles.

Loire Valley Wines red wine AOP category was up 23% in volume and 15% in value in the UK. This includes red wines from the appellations of Touraine, Anjou Rouge, Saumur and the Saumur Champigny region.