Shop Rioja is back this October

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  07 August, 2020

As cooler days and cosier nights roll in this autumn, Shop Rioja is once again calling on independent merchants to join its October campaign.

This popular annual fixture in the UK wine calendar celebrates the wines of Rioja, inviting indies to carry out a promotion through the month of October, highlighting this ever-popular region.

Participating merchants are encouraged to fashion an engaging and eye-catching promotion in-store, while backing this with a host of initiatives such as tastings (virtual or otherwise), increased listings and lively support for the campaign through marketing and social media channels.

Rioja Wines UK, partnered by Harpers, will in turn be backing this up with support and by driving visibility, both with POS and advice for participants, along with associated coverage around the UK.

With past participants reporting significant uplift in Rioja sales right through to the Christmas trading period and beyond, there will be additional incentives, including the opportunity to win up to £1,000 towards new Rioja listings.

Last year's Shop Rioja initiative delivered a collective sales uplift of 81% during October for the 61 retailers taking part, with Highbury Vintners and Hennings Wine taking top spot, each bagging £1,000 toward new listings.

For more details and to sign up for some fun and hoopla around Spain’s de facto flagship region this autumn, take the plunge and click though here.




