    Legado

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  16 April, 2025

    Championing the diversity of Spanish cuisine is the latest restaurant from Michelin-star awarded chef Nieves Barragán Mohacho, in partnership with JKS Restaurants. The Shoreditch venue will offer recipes that take inspiration from across Iberia, from Galician seafood in the north west to the tabancos of Cádiz and Jerez in the south. Legado, meaning ‘legacy’ in Spanish, is a nod to not only Spain’s gastronomic heritage but Mohacho’s personal journey as a chef. Having arrived in London in 1998 at the age of 19, she worked her way up in the industry, eventually opening her Michelin star-winning Sabor in 2018. The new eatery, expected to open this summer, will reflect both the chef’s food and drink memories and her continual culinary discoveries.

    1 Montacute Yards, 185-186 Shoreditch High Street, London E1 6HU

    legadorestaurants.com

