The Drinks Trust gets behind National Hospitality Day

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 July, 2021

The Drinks Trust has partnered with a taskforce of the hospitality industry’s main trade associations, professional bodies and charities to call on the nation to support the sector by visiting their favourite venue on 18 September – National Hospitality Day.

Pitched as a nationwide celebration of pubs, bars, hotels, restaurants and foodservice outlets, and the suppliers that support them, National Hospitality Day will be a showcase of "all that’s great" about UK hospitality, said The Drinks Trust. 

The taskforce is inviting operators and suppliers to “do what you do best: delight your customers and guests by laying on exciting activities, offers and events”, the charity added.

As part of the initiative, it is asking all participating businesses to build a fundraising element into their activities to support UK hospitality’s four main charities: The Drinks Trust, Hospitality Action, The Licensed Trade Charity and The Springboard Charity.  

"It is widely recognised that the impact of lockdown on the pub, bar and hospitality workforce as a whole has been profound, with many having lost their jobs due to the closure of businesses,” said Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust.  

“Even though the reopening of industry venues gives us optimistic signals of recovery, the further delay to a complete reopening puts a significantly more of them at risk of permanent closure. 

“We are encouraging pubs, bars and any hospitality venues to support and participate in National Hospitality Day, and celebrate this wonderful industry at the heart of British culture.”

National Hospitality Day marks the first time the sector’s main associations, bodies and charities have joined forces, with participating organisations including UK Hospitality, The Institute of Hospitality, the British Beer & Pub Association and the British Institute of Innkeeping.

Hospitality businesses looking to participate in National Hospitality Day can register their interest here

  

