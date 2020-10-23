Banrock Station pledges to plant 100,000 native trees a year

By Lisa Riley

Accolade Wines’ Banrock Station brand has pledged to plant 100,000 native trees and shrubs in Australia each year starting from January 2021.

Banrock Station said the initiative, for which it has partnered with Landcare Australia, was “directly responding" to the impacts of a changing climate and deforestation by supporting biodiversity and animal habitats, clean air and water.

“Sustainability is high on the agenda and we know that four out of five global consumers feel strongly that companies should help improve the environment,” said Nicola Paroissien, head of global marketing core brands at Accolade Wines.

With every bottle of Banrock Station enjoyed with friends and family, Paroissien said Banrock reinvests "a part of the profits” to projects that support the environment.

“So, with every glass, consumers can take comfort that they are supporting a brand that supports the planet."

Banrock Station and Landcare Australia also recently partnered to plant 80,500 trees on Banrock Station as part of the Australian government’s 20 Million Trees Program.

“We’re proud to announce this new partnership with Landcare Australia so that we can continue to support the local environment for years to come and make a genuine contribution to global conservation,” said Paroissien.

Since launch in 1995, Banrock Station said it had contributed over AUD$6m to more than 130 environmental projects in 13 countries, including restoring 1,000ha of internationally important wetlands at Banrock Station’s home in the Riverland, South Australia.

Last month, Accolade Wines Europe announced its core branded portfolio, including Hardys, Mudhouse, Jam Shed, Banrock Station, Echo Falls and Kumala, been certified carbon neutral by The Carbon Trust.

Accolade’s ambition is to complete 100% portfolio neutrality by the end of 2020.