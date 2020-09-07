Subscriber login Close [x]
Accolade snaps up Katnook

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  07 September, 2020

Accolade Wines has acquired Coonawarra’s premium Katnook Estate from the Wingara Wine Group for an undisclosed sum.

The estate comprises 160ha of land under vine, together with a winery and cellar-door operation.

The acquisition strengthens Accolade’s premium offer, alongside brands such as Grant Burge, St Hallett, Hardys and Petaluma, and allows it it to offer additional premium wine for the 2021 vintage.

Robert Foye, chief executive of Accolade Wines, said: “In terms of the premium wine-growing areas of Australia where Accolade is investigating opportunities to expand its presence and sourcing, Coonawarra is definitely at the top of the list.

“Not only is the area a well-known premium wine region inside and outside of Australia, it also produces the kind of rich and balanced red and white varietals that the rest of the world, including China, are thirsting for.”

Founded in 1896, Katnook’s vineyards are dominated by Cabernet Sauvignon, which comprise 55% of the plantings, and Shiraz, which is 24%. Other varietals include Pinot Noir, Merlot, Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling.

The estate has two wines in Langton’s Classification of Australian Wines, as well as two Jimmy Watson trophies and a five-star rating in James Halliday’s Wine Companion 2020. 

Katnook’s range includes the Katnook Founder’s Block and Katnook Estate brands, together with exceptional vintage limited release wines such as Odyssey Cabernet Sauvignon and Prodigy Shiraz.

Accolade will be reviewing the Katnook brands once the acquisition is complete, Foye added. The deal is subject to Foreign Investment Review Board approval.

Accolade was bought by the Carlyle Group, a US-based private equity house, in 2018.

