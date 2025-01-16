Subscriber login Close [x]
Kiwi white sales lead UK Christmas market

By Hamish Graham
Published:  16 January, 2025

New Zealand was the leading country of origin in the still white wine category for the four weeks leading up to 28 December 2024. Compared to the same period in 2023, value growth was up 7.3% while volume growth was up 9.7%.

UK consumers were also happy to spend more for the Kiwi whites, with data from Nielsen IQ showing an average price of £8.09 per bottle, significantly higher than the market average for white wine of £6.69 per bottle.

Commenting on the performance of the wines from the land of the long white cloud, Chris Stroud, New Zealand Winegrowers’ Market Manager UK Europe, said: “We are delighted to see the continued strong performance of New Zealand white wine this past year, but particularly so over the busy Christmas period. We know consumers like to treat themselves and trade up over the festive season, so it is pleasing to see New Zealand as the white wine of choice. 

"[New Zealand] Sauvignon Blanc remains the driver for this growth, accounting for £1 out of every £2 spent on Sauvignon Blanc in the UK, however, we are also seeing increased listings and performance with other white New Zealand varieties, such as Pinot Gris, which offers an opportunity for retailers to further premiumise the category,” he said.

New Zealand reds also showed good festive returns with the average price per bottle sitting at over £10.50.

New Zealand Winegrowers’ Annual Trade tastings are taking place in Dublin, London and Edinburgh at the end of January, in collaboration with Wine Australia. Catalogues are now available and those in the trade can register here.



