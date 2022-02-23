NZ’s finest feels the squeeze

A distinctly herbaceous flavour profile and pro-sustainability winemaking have boosted New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc to the status of global phenomenon. Jo Gilbert looks at where the shortages go from here.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.