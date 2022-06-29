Penfolds unveils UK summer pop-up

By James Lawrence

Aussie wine brand Penfolds is undertaking a whistle-stop tour of the UK's leading festivals this summer, which began with the Isle of Wight Festival earlier this month.

The nation's most iconic label will appear via a travelling 'wine bar' at several locations, including Henley Regatta (28 June-3 July), Pub in the Park, Tunbridge Wells (8-10 July) and Between the Bridges, Southbank, London (14-17 & 22– 24 July).

According to Penfolds, the bar will be serving just two wines: Penfolds Max’s Chardonnay (£20 RRP) and Penfolds Max’s Shiraz Cabernet (£20 RRP) – a tribute to the company's founder, Max Schubert.

“Visitors to Max’s On Tour are in with the chance to win a limited edition Penfolds record player complete with a selection of records and premium Limited Edition wines - by simply taking a picture of themselves in front of the Max’s sampling vehicle when attending one of the events and sharing on the competition post on the Penfolds Facebook page here,” said a representative from Penfolds.

Penfolds, like many Australian brands, has been adversely affected by the ongoing trade dispute between Australia and China.

As reported by Harpers, many of the industry's key stakeholders have been forced to reorient themselves and re-invest in new ( and established) markets, due to the crippling tariffs currently being imposed by the Chinese government.

This recent initiative by Penfolds can be seen as the latest manifestation of Australia’s renewed interest in traditional markets like the UK.







