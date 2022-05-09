Yellow Tail owners to sell vineyard holdings

By James Lawrence

Casella Family Brands, owners of the iconic label Yellow Tail, has revealed plans to dispose of significant vineyard holdings in Australia.

According to a statement issued by the firm, “the Casella family is seeking a strategic partner to own and operate a significant proportion of its vineyard portfolio in South Australia and the Riverina region (NSW). The vineyards will be sold in one line.”

To facilitate the sale, Casella has hired the services of colliers’ Tim Altschwager and Nick Dean to launch an Expression of Interest for the vineyard holdings and associated land/property.

The purchaser will inherit some 7258 hectares of vineyards, distributed across 35 properties in South Australia and New South Wales.

The proposed sale includes a selection of premier vineyards located in Australia’s renowned wine regions, including the Barossa Valley, Clare Valley, Langhorne and Currency Creek, Limestone Coast and the Riverina.

“A long-term sale agreement will ensure Casella retains the wine grapes from these vineyards to ensure ongoing supply for its established brands. Some Casella-owned vineyards located in the Riverina and Barossa are not included,” a representative from Casella said.

Founded in 1969, Casella Family Brands is Australia’s largest family-owned wine company. The firm markets a large portfolio of brands. including Yellow Tail, Casella Family Wines and Peter Lehmann Wines.

Yellow Tail, arguably Australia's most recognised label in global markets, was launched by Sicilian migrant Filippo Casella and his son John (pictured).







