Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Yellow Tail owners to sell vineyard holdings

By James Lawrence
Published:  09 May, 2022

Casella Family Brands, owners of the iconic label Yellow Tail, has revealed plans to dispose of significant vineyard holdings in Australia.

According to a statement issued by the firm, “the Casella family is seeking a strategic partner to own and operate a significant proportion of its vineyard portfolio in South Australia and the Riverina region (NSW). The vineyards will be sold in one line.”

To facilitate the sale, Casella has hired the services of colliers’ Tim Altschwager and Nick Dean to launch an Expression of Interest for the vineyard holdings and associated land/property.

The purchaser will inherit some 7258 hectares of vineyards, distributed across 35 properties in South Australia and New South Wales.

The proposed sale includes a selection of premier vineyards located in Australia’s renowned wine regions, including the Barossa Valley, Clare Valley, Langhorne and Currency Creek, Limestone Coast and the Riverina.

“A long-term sale agreement will ensure Casella retains the wine grapes from these vineyards to ensure ongoing supply for its established brands. Some Casella-owned vineyards located in the Riverina and Barossa are not included,” a representative from Casella said.

Founded in 1969, Casella Family Brands is Australia’s largest family-owned wine company. The firm markets a large portfolio of brands. including Yellow Tail, Casella Family Wines and Peter Lehmann Wines.

Yellow Tail, arguably Australia's most recognised label in global markets, was launched by Sicilian migrant Filippo Casella and his son John (pictured).



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Moët teases permanent Harrods Champagne bar

Lanchester Group invests £20m in new sel...

Global wine exports reach record high

Top 25 Sommeliers to celebrate best in t...

Simpsons' Wine Estate unveils major expa...

Madame F launches rosé in Sainsbury's na...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Executive UK, Europe and America

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Assistant Brand Manager - UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95