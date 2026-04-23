Fladgate Family Wines declares 2024 vintages

By Oliver Catchpole

Premium port company Fladgate Family Wines has declared 2024 vintages from three of its houses: Taylor’s, Fonseca, and Croft.

This represents the first declaration across all these houses in seven years, made in traditional fashion on St. George’s Day.

Fladgate said that its announcement also confirms 2024 as the first ‘general declaration’ – a year when the majority of port houses make their declarations – since 2017.

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Harpers previously reported that producers Kopke Group and Symington Family Estates had both declared for 2024.

Commenting on the classic vintages, Adrian Bridge, MD for Fladgate, said: “I am delighted to announce our decision to declare these 2024 Vintage Ports from Taylor’s, Fonseca, and Croft.

“We are particularly proud of our distinct house styles, created by the unique terroir of our historic properties across the Douro Valley, which are clearly present in these latest expressions.”

He added that “this represents our smallest and rarest declaration to date” with wines “of truly exceptional quality”.

The 2024 vintage arose out of excellent climactic factors, with a warm growth period and high levels of water reserves, concluding with a well-timed cool period for the harvest.

Reflecting on these conditions, head winemaker David Guimaraens, noted: “We could not have asked for better growth conditions than those of 2024, that were typically warm throughout the summer followed by a cooler harvest period for long fermentations.

“The continued practices of foot treading and co-fermentation have had a significant impact on the house styles remaining unchanged but gaining more intensity.

“The 2024 declaration represents not only the quality of a single year but also a reaffirmation of the discipline required to declare a classic vintage.”

Fladgate Family Wines will unveil the new expressions at a series of events, including flagship celebrations at Christie’s on 18 May and The People’s Museum in Manchester on 19 May.











