Taylor’s harvest: Heat causes smaller crop with intense flavour reported

By Hamish Graham

After a growing season defined by extreme heat, historic Port house Taylor's is reporting that the unique conditions have afforded this year’s wines with a unique flavour profile.

Head winemaker at the Fladgate Partnership, David Guimaraens, detailed the resulting Ports are showing notable “colour intensity”, with a tannin profile not seen in years.

Although the year began with a mild, dry winter and a difficult, wet spring, the Douro this summer saw 40 days over 38°C this summer, with a total absence of rain from June onwards. The resulting crop is defined by small berries with little juice and an associated intense flavour profile.

The extreme weather conditions required the producer to be adaptable and vigilant in a region where 99% of grapes continue to be harvested by hand.

Speaking exclusively to Harpers earlier this month, CEO of The Fladgate Partnership, Adrian Bridge, gave his assessment of the year’s grape gathering.

He explained: “The harvest was 24% down, in terms of the overall volume. Quality-wise, from what we've seen so far, we've definitely made some very good ports this year.”

Bridge believes the wines produced make for an intriguing flavour proposition for the Port house: “Because of the depth of colour and the intensity of flavour it's definitely more a year for Bin 27, LBV, single quinta and Vintage Ports, than it is for the aged tawnys.

“What we are finding this year with the silkiness of the tannins, the forward fruit is slightly less obvious, so we are really pleased with the structure and integrity of how these have come together.”









