Port refresh for a new generation

By Hamish Graham

Port’s postprandial image is one that has long buoyed UK sales for the Douro’s array of fortified wine producers. However, with changing tastes come changing demands. Although there will remain a strong appetite for traditional expressions of the category, Port houses both established and new are looking to appeal to a younger demographic who may be only just commencing their Port journey. Harpers spoke to producers who ply their trade in the steep-hilled valley to determine how they are seeking to appeal to this disruptive demographic.