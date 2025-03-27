UK bucks global underage drinking trend

By Hamish Graham

Data from the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking’s (IARD) 2025 Report on Underage Drinking can reveal that since 2010, underage drinking has fallen or stabilised in 58% of the 66 countries analysed. Included within this cohort are countries for whom there were reductions of underage drinking of 40% or more including Australia, the US and Japan.

Despite the positive global trend, a number of European countries have seen increases in underage drinking including the UK. Statistics show across England, Wales and Scotland a stabilisation in drinking amongst boys but increases amongst girls in all three nations. Zooming in on England, there was a 7% increase from 46% to 53% between 2014 and 2022 of girls aged 15 who reported they had drunk alcohol.

Although underage drinking has for a long time been high in the UK relative to the rest of the world, it continues a concerning trend, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) reporting in April last year that England had the highest global rate of drinking amongst 11- and 13-year-olds.

Similar stories to the UK's can be told in both Italy and Spain where between 2014 and 2022 growth in underage drinking has been driven by a notable increase in the proportion of girls drinking. In Germany, an increase was seen amongst both 15 year old boys and girls, with the proportion of the former rising from 45% to 54% between 2014 and 2022, while the proportion of the latter rising from 47% to 56%.

The overall global trend towards moderation amongst underage people was driven by countries including Australia and the US. The US witnessed a substantial drop in youth drinking, with the proportion of 15- to 16-year-olds drinking falling from 27% to 11% between 2011 and 2024.

Julian Braithwaite, chief executive of IARD is happy to see overall progress being made to curb drinking amongst underage people.

He commented: “This report shows real progress, with underage drinking declining or stabilizing in nearly 60% of countries, including sharp drops in the US, Australia, and Japan.

“IARD members have responded to the UN’s call by raising standards and achieving 98% compliance with digital safeguards, helping ensure alcohol marketing and sales reach only adults. We are committed to building on this momentum at the UN’s High-Level Meeting on Noncommunicable Diseases later this year.”









