Wine tourism website launches online wine shop to help during coronavirus

By Lisa Riley

Wine Cellar Door, the website set up to help people find visitor-friendly vineyards in the UK, has launched an online wine shop.

While the online shop was already in the pipeline for later this year, the launch has been pushed forward in a bid to help English and Welsh wine producers while their cellar door facilities are closed down due to coronavirus (Covid-19).

The website features a selection of mixed cases from an array of producers in a bid to inspire people to discover more from their homes.

Founder Elisabeth Else said she had been “particularly inspired” by the number of people on social media wanting to support the #BigEnglishwineGoodFriday movement, but not knowing where to start shopping.

Customers do not purchase from Wine Cellar Door’s site but are sent to the producer’s website, meaning the vineyards receive 100% of the sale, with no commission charged by Wine Cellar door, said Else.

“Off-licences may have been deemed ‘essential’ by the government, but the majority of UK wine producers have opted to keep their cellar doors closed to better protect their staff and customers and to ensure that the country effectively fights the spread of coronavirus,” she added.

“Many producers however are now solely reliant on online purchases and while it is encouraging to see so many consumers taking to social media to show their support the industry, they are often unsure of where to look for inspiration or which producers can deliver to them.”

With the launch of the #theBIGenglishwinegoodfriday social media event, taking place at 7pm on 10 April, there was no better time to help consumers discover more of the delights the English wine scene has to offer, said Else.

“Without being able to welcome visitors to their vineyards and wineries, it is a challenging time for many producers, particularly young brands which are in the very early days of building a reputation and core customer base.

“By driving traffic back to the producer’s own website, this service will help our premium listing members to continue to reach out to new consumers while ensuring that they retain 100% of the sale price.”

All products are available for delivery nationwide, with many vineyards offering free shipping.

English and Welsh vineyards looking to include their wines on the Wine Cellar Door online shop can visit www.winecellardoor.co.uk.