Five minutes with Talya Roberson, Marasby

By Jo Gilbert

Jo Gilbert gets clued up on Roberson’s latest venture – the first of its kind platform, which promises to offer consumers the chance to buy English wine, direct from producers, at vineyard prices.

England is the world’s most exciting cool-climate wine region. Yet 99% of the wine we drink in this country is imported. Our purpose is to grow the 1%. We are doing this through our new company Marasby – a content-rich platform where we hope to spread the word about the revolution happening in the UK food and wine scene, while also being a curated, specialist marketplace. Uniquely, consumers can buy direct from producers at cellar door prices, which means no wasted packaging – and no extra road miles. It’s great for producers too, as they can control their pricing, branding and messaging.

It’s a collaborative approach, which takes the view that we could all fight it out to grab our individual share of the 1%, but we are better off working together to grow into the 99%.

Just 10 years ago, many had to be persuaded that English sparkling wines were worth trying. Now, even the most vaguely interested consumer has heard that we have chalky soils like Champagne and that our sparkling wines are world class (still wines, too). There is an abundance of talent and innovation in the UK wine scene and we’re confident it won’t be long before English Pinot Noir is receiving international acclaim.











