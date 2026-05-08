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Campari posts growth in Q1, though below market expectations

By Hamish Graham
Published:  08 May, 2026

Campari Group has unveiled its growth figures for Q1, with the Italian drinks giant seeing a +2.9% rise in organic growth. Despite the uplift, this figure did not reach the anticipated +5.1% growth figure markets expected for the company.

This predicted rise was the ‘consensus forecast’ that analysts from investment bank Jefferies had foreseen.

Since the Wednesday 6 May announcement (which came after the close of trading), Campari’s stock price has fallen from €6.54 to €5.58 at the time of writing, which represents a -11% dip.

The organic growth seen at Campari was present across markets. Its largest market, Europe, grew +1.9% on an organic basis, “mainly driven by ongoing strong trends in the UK as well as positive performance in core Italy and Germany markets”, according to the Group. Sales here represent 43% of the company’s total.

North American sales rose by +2.2%, driven by good growth for Aperol as well as for tequila brand Espolòn. A number of factors dragged down this uplift including a weak cognac market affecting its Courvoisier brand.

In ‘developing markets’ – which represent 12% of Campari’s sales – strong growth of +12.7% was seen, particularly in Brazil and Argentina. The popularity of Aperol in Brazil drove its good performance, while the sales of SKYY Cosmic vodka boosted the Argentine market.

Combined sales for Asia-Pacific and global travel retail (GTR) declined -1.6%, driven by a -13.5% fall for GTR sales amid geopolitical events. The Asia-Pacific region recorded a +1.9% sales rise when focusing solely on it.

Looking ahead the Group anticipates “industry outperformance with the pace of 2025 full year underlying growth of c.3% expected to continue in 2026”.




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