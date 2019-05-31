Old world wines dominate on-trade in China, new research shows

By Mathew Lyons

Wines from France and Italy dominate the on-trade in China, according to the first in-depth research into the Chinese on-trade market.

France has a 36.7% share of the market and Italy has 17.9%. Australia, at 10.8%, is the only other producer with a double-digit share.

Italy’s on-trade sales significantly outperform its sales in China generally, where it only accounts for 6.3% of wine imports. Australia, which has the second largest share of the import market at 27.1%, is underperforming in the on-trade.

France, with 39.7% of the import trade, dominates the Chinese wine market as a whole.

The research, undertaken by Wine Business Solutions in partnership with China’s Wine List of the Year Awards, looked at 36,000 listings both on the mainland and in other key markets such as Hong Kong and Macau.

The market for wine in China is the third most valuable in the world, after those in the US and France. Currently worth £13.1 billion annually, it is predicted to rise to £15.4 billion by 2022.

The on-trade accounts for some two-thirds of wine consumption in China.

For more information on the report, visit Wine Business Solutions.





