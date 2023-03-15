Top German sales boom for Howard Ripley

By Andrew Catchpole

Specialist merchant Howard Ripley Wines has reported a 50% jump in its German En Primeur campaign this year, reflecting a general acceleration of German sales in recent years.

According to the company, this has been driven by “increased interest from private clients and trade clients” and has been backed by the signing of three new agencies to further strengthen the portfolio.

To be introduced to UK buyers at Howard Ripley’s annual German Portfolio Tasting on 12 April, the new producers are Dr. Heger, Weingut Aldinger, and Weingut Wagner-Stempel.

Dr. Heger is one of the best-known estates in Baden, majoring in Pinot Noir, Riesling and Silvaner, with third generation Joachim Heger cultivating prime volcanic sites in the Kaiserstuhl vineyards of Winklerberg in Ihringen and Schlossberg in Achkarren.

Meanwhile, Weingut Aldinger is “leading the charge to bring the wines of Württemberg to the rest of the world”, according to Howard Ripley, with current winemaker Gert Aldinger’s family having produced wine here since the fifteenth century.

The third new agency, Rheinhessen-based Wagner-Stempel, is less usual for the region in that its vineyards are primarily on volcanic (rather than slate) soils, being overseen by family-owner Daniel Wagner.

“German wine sales have been growing strongly and we are now in the position to expand our range to include three major new growers. We’re excited to welcome them to our portfolio; they are all making exceptional wines,” said Howard Ripley buyer Sebastian Thomas.

On the reasons for growth in popularity of German wines over the past couple of decades, Thomas referenced climate change as a main driver, now allowing for growers to fully ripen grapes, allowing for drier styles, while also delivering better ripeness in the reds.

“Over the last twenty years German wines have grown enormously in popularity. The main driver has been climate change. In the past, it was a challenge to ripen grapes, so you needed residual sugar to balance the high acidity,” added Thomas.

“The introduction of a new, terroir-based classification system on Burgundian lines greatly simplified the often confusing labelling, and customers have responded very well to grand cru – (Grosses Gewächs), better known as GGs. German dry whites can take their place alongside the world’s best dry wines and now interest in off-dry wines is growing again, particularly for the Kabinett-style, [while] warmer temperatures have also enabled growers to produce serious reds.”

He added: “Pinot Noir has been particularly successful, helped of course by price rises in Burgundy – prices are mostly still low, and quality is continually improving.”

For more information on Howard Ripley’s annual German Portfolio Tasting on 12 April in London, contact info@howardripley.com.







