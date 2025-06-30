Subscriber login Close [x]
Boost to German portfolio at Bancroft Wines

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  30 June, 2025

German wine brand and Riesling specialist Weingut Reichsrat von Buhl is joining the Bancroft Wines portfolio on 1 July, as the 31 Days of German Wine events kicks off.

The Pfalz-based winery has, according to Bancroft sales director Tony Schendel, “consistently resonated with the UK market – across the on-trade, independent retail and wholesale sectors”.

He continued: “Beyond their Rieslings, their still Pinot Noir and Sekt wines are among the most exciting in Germany today. Their flagship Bone Dry label is a benchmark – ‘superbly suave, modern and racy,’ as Matthew Jukes puts it. The Bancroft team is thrilled to be bringing these wines onboard.”

Von Buhl MD Monika Schmid added: “The UK is a key market for us, and we were looking for a partner who understands and shares our philosophy. We’ve always stood for dry, mineral-driven wines – where elegance matters more than raw power.

“Bancroft impressed us not only with their deep relationships in the premium on-trade and independent sectors, but also with their thoughtful, story-led approach to wine.

Several wines from the nearly 200-year-old winery will be on promotion throughout July as part of 31 Days of German Wine, which sees restaurants, retailers and wine lovers brought together by Wines of Germany.

Von Buhl joins a German line-up at Bancroft that includes biodynamic winery Weingut Eymann and sustainability-focused Selbach-Oster.



