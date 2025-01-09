Bancroft appoints new sales director

By James Lawrence

Bancroft Wines has announced the appointment of Tony Schendel to its governance board, joining the team as sales director following an illustrious career in the trade.

According to Bancroft: “Schendel cut his teeth in the classic wine trade retail training grounds of Oddbins and Majestic. Having run wine bars in the City, he decided sales was his preferred career option and he has worked for some of the leading wine importers, including Percy Fox, MMD, Louis Latour and until recently was a director and shareholder at Hayward Bros.”

Schendel commented: “I am excited to be joining the team at Bancroft. The team encompasses some of the most experienced and talented people in the wine trade and boasts an enviable portfolio of outstanding agencies. Despite the headwinds in our industry, I believe Bancroft is in a fantastic position to benefit from what is still a very dynamic marketplace.”

Damian Carrington, MD at Bancroft Wines, added: “We are delighted to have someone of Tony’s experience and expertise join an already established sales team. In a tough market we know that going the extra mile for our customers and building meaningful long-term relationships are essential and this is something Tony has done with elan throughout his career.”

Bancroft's 2023 En Primeur Burgundy Tasting will take place on 13 January at The National Liberal Club, London.








