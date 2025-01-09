Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bancroft appoints new sales director

By James Lawrence
Published:  09 January, 2025

Bancroft Wines has announced the appointment of Tony Schendel to its governance board, joining the team as sales director following an illustrious career in the trade.

According to Bancroft: “Schendel cut his teeth in the classic wine trade retail training grounds of Oddbins and Majestic. Having run wine bars in the City, he decided sales was his preferred career option and he has worked for some of the leading wine importers, including Percy Fox, MMD, Louis Latour and until recently was a director and shareholder at Hayward Bros.”

Schendel commented: “I am excited to be joining the team at Bancroft. The team encompasses some of the most experienced and talented people in the wine trade and boasts an enviable portfolio of outstanding agencies. Despite the headwinds in our industry, I believe Bancroft is in a fantastic position to benefit from what is still a very dynamic marketplace.”

Damian Carrington, MD at Bancroft Wines, added: “We are delighted to have someone of Tony’s experience and expertise join an already established sales team. In a tough market we know that going the extra mile for our customers and building meaningful long-term relationships are essential and this is something Tony has done with elan throughout his career.”

Bancroft's 2023 En Primeur Burgundy Tasting will take place on 13 January at The National Liberal Club, London.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 50-41 revealed

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 40-31 revealed

Hallgarten welcomes two new agencies int...

Majestic expands low & no range with add...

Soho House extends low & no offer as Dry...

Hallgarten pops the cork on Nicolas Feui...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95