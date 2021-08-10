Subscriber login Close [x]
Big G streams 'In My Vineyard' series, with closing debate to wrap event

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  10 August, 2021

The annual Big G celebration of German wines continues apace with the streaming of In My Vineyard virtual winemaker tours, plus the closing Wine for all Reasons debate to take place on Tuesday afternoon (10 August).

The In My Vineyard tours, which can be streamed here, feature Ernst Loosen, Axel Pauly, Johan Dreissegacker and Christian Nett, forming part of the broader Big G programme from Wines of Germany in partnership with Harpers.

The video offers a form of vinous speed dating with each of these four leading winemakers, from winemaking philosophy to vineyard exploration to cellar, in a wonderfully compact view into their winemaking lives.

Elsewhere, there’s still time to register here for the closing debate – A Wine for all Reasons – which takes place at 3-4pm today.

Here, Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole will ask the panel ‘Why German wine is the smart choice?’, drawing out tips and insights from those that have most helped drive the category forward and build loyalty to Germany’s diverse offer.

With Elliot Awin of ABS, consultant Ruth Spivey, Colin Thorne of Vagabond and Ana Sapungiu MW from Oddbins on hand to explore this territory, this promises to be a lively, informative and interactive session and one not to be missed.

A Wine for all Reasons rounds off two days of masterclass tastings and ‘In My Vineyard: The secret to my success’ winemaker videos as part of the annual Wines of Germany promotional activity in the UK.



Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

