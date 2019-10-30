Alliance adds Manos Negras to portfolio

By Mathew Lyons

Importer Alliance Wine has won the exclusive UK agency rights for Argentina’s Manos Negras winery.

Manos Negras was founded in 2010 by Jeff Mausbach and Alejandro Sejanovich, formerly wine education director and vineyard director respectively at Bodega Catena Zapata.

Latitude winemaking is core to its strategy. It has high-altitude plantings of Torrontes in Cafayate in the Calchaquí valleys of northern province Salta and of 50-year-old Malbec vines in Altamira in Mendoza’s Uco Valley, as well as Pinot Noir in Patagonia’s southerly cool-climate Rio Negro region.

Liz Donnelly, buyer for Argentina at Alliance Wine, said: “Alejandro Sejanovich is a pioneer of latitude winemaking, having worked as vineyard director for Catena Zapata for 16 years. He is arguably one of the most gifted viticulturists in Argentina, with knowledge of every terroir.”

Fergal Tynan MW, chief executive of Alliance Wine, added: “We can see a huge opportunity for its wines in this market and look forward to building its business and profile in the UK.

“Its range includes quality offerings for every type of customer and consumer.”

Founded in Scotland in 1984 by Christian Bouteiller and Jonathan Kennett, Alliance Wine has a portfolio of more than 1,000 wines from over 200 producers worldwide. Harpers placed it in the top 10 of its 2019 Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers.



