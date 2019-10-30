Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Alliance adds Manos Negras to portfolio

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  30 October, 2019

Importer Alliance Wine has won the exclusive UK agency rights for Argentina’s Manos Negras winery.

Manos Negras was founded in 2010 by Jeff Mausbach and Alejandro Sejanovich, formerly wine education director and vineyard director respectively at Bodega Catena Zapata.

Latitude winemaking is core to its strategy. It has high-altitude plantings of Torrontes in Cafayate in the Calchaquí valleys of northern province Salta and of 50-year-old Malbec vines in Altamira in Mendoza’s Uco Valley, as well as Pinot Noir in Patagonia’s southerly cool-climate Rio Negro region.

Liz Donnelly, buyer for Argentina at Alliance Wine, said: “Alejandro Sejanovich is a pioneer of latitude winemaking, having worked as vineyard director for Catena Zapata for 16 years. He is arguably one of the most gifted viticulturists in Argentina, with knowledge of every terroir.”

Fergal Tynan MW, chief executive of Alliance Wine, added: “We can see a huge opportunity for its wines in this market and look forward to building its business and profile in the UK.

“Its range includes quality offerings for every type of customer and consumer.”

Founded in Scotland in 1984 by Christian Bouteiller and Jonathan Kennett, Alliance Wine has a portfolio of more than 1,000 wines from over 200 producers worldwide. Harpers placed it in the top 10 of its 2019 Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95