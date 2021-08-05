Subscriber login Close [x]
Big G debate ‘A Wine for all Reasons’ rallies Germany’s champions

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  05 August, 2021

Readers are invited to register for the closing debate of this year’s Wines of Germany Big G virtual event, featuring experts in the field from across the trade, at 3pm on Tuesday 10 August.

Titled ‘A Wine for all Reasons’, Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole will ask the panel ‘Why German wine is the smart choice?’, drawing out tips and insights from those that have most helped drive the category forward and build loyalty to Germany’s diverse offer.

With views drawn from across the on- and off-trade, these specialists will be sharing their experiences of selling German Wines in the trade and to consumers, while also diving into the huge variety of styles from Germany and the evolving perception of its collective offer.

With Elliot Awin of ABS, consultant Ruth Spivey, Colin Thorne of Vagabond and Ana Sapungiu MW from Oddbins on hand to explore this territory, this promises to be a lively, informative and interactive session and one not to be missed.

A Wine for all Reasons rounds off two days of masterclass tastings and ‘In My Vineyard: The secret to my success’ winemaker videos as part of the annual Wines of Germany promotional activity in the UK, run in partnership with Harpers this year.

To register for this free Harpers and Wines from Germany webinar, click through here.



Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

