Portfolio boosts for Bibendum

By Andrew Catchpole

Bibendum has added a further new agency to its portfolio, boosting its Italian range aimed at the independent merchant and on-trade sectors.

From Italy come the Barolos of Giovanni Rosso, which will be available through the company’s on-trade arm, plus the indie-focused Walker & Wodehouse portfolio, adding to Bibendum’s already strong offer from the length of ‘The Boot’.

The Serralunga d’Alba-based producer joins other recent additions, Neudorf Vineyards (New Zealand), Bodega Mustiguillo (Spain) and Domaine Felines Jourdan (France), that have come over from the Fields, Morris & Verdin portfolio, as the latter supplier undergoes a far-reaching restructuring.

Of the latest addition, Bibendum buying director Andrew Shaw said: “It gives us great pleasure to welcome the family and incredible wines of Giovanni Rosso to Bibendum and Walker & Wodehouse.

“Davide Rosso [owner and winemaker] has established his reputation by producing some of the finest Nebbiolo and Barbera in Piedmont, crafting his beautiful Barolo from the fabled terroirs of Serralunga d’Alba. We look forward to an exciting future together.”

Bibendum will be distributing the estate’s Barbera d’Alba Donna Margherita DOC, Langhe Nebbiolo DOC and Barolo DOC, with seasonal limited allocation releases of the Barolo Cru.

Among the other recent ariivals, Languedoc producer Domaine Felines Jourdan strengthens Bibendum’s French portfolio with the addition of fashionable Picpoul de Pinet from this leading producer.

Bibendum will be distributing the Cuvee Classique Picpoul, Feline Picpoul and Les Fruites Grenache/Syrah and Chardonnay/Roussanne wines, again via its Walker & Wodehouse wing.

“Felines Jourdan has established an enviable reputation consistently producing wines of great purity, provenance and drinkability – the opportunity to bring these wines to our customers is very exciting and we look forward to launching the wines in the coming weeks,” said Shaw.







