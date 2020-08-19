Bibendum adds Bodegas Mustiguillo

By Lisa Riley

Bibendum Wines has added Valencian wine producer Bodegas Mustiguillo to its on-trade and Walker & Wodehouse portfolios.

Bibendum will distribute the producer’s Mestizaje Red and Finca Terrerazo wines from the DOP El Terrerazo estate, and Mestizaje White and Finca Calvestra wines from the Finca Calvestra estate, as well as the La Tracca red and white wines from other vineyards which focus on the same varietals and ecological and sustainable ways of working.

Bodega Mustiguillo joins Neudorf Vineyards in partnering with Bibendum from Fields, Morris and Verdin (FMV).

The opportunity to join forces for the UK market was “irresistible and we look forward to a long and successful future in all channels, on and off-trade”, said Andrew Shaw, buying director for Bibendum.

“We are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Bodegas Mustiguillo and their incredible organic wines from Valencia. Toni (owner) and his family have been at the very forefront of innovation in the region, creating fantastically flavoursome wines with modern day drinkability and authenticity.”

Toni Sarrion, owner and winemaker of Bodega Mustiguillo, added: ‘We are delighted with the new partnership. We can’t wait to start an even better era for Bodega Mustiguillo and DOP El Terrazo in the UK.”

Founded by the Sarrion – Martinez family in 1972, Bodegas Mustiguillo was the first Spanish estate to be awarded an IGP within a DOP in 2003.

In recognition of the estate’s unique location, altitude, soil, climate and surroundings, Finca Terrerazo, one of the estates of Mustiguillo, was awarded a DOP in 2010, making it the first Vino de Pago single estate wine DO in the Mediterranean. All the wines are certified organic.

At the beginning of this week, Famille Perrin announced it had moved its UK and Ireland distribution from FMV to Liberty Wines with immediate effect in light of FMV’s “recent news”.





