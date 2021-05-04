Subscriber login Close [x]
Shaw starts as M&S head of BWS

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 May, 2021

Andrew Shaw has officially started his new role as head of beers, wines and spirits (BWS) for M&S, a move first announced in November last year. 

Shaw, most recently buying director for Bibendum and previously Waitrose’s buying manager for wines, replaces Michael Andrews who has taken up the newly created role of head of commercial operations. 

He joins the retailer alongside a number of appointments to the M&S senior commercial team and will be reporting into Lizzy Massey, ambient trading director.  

Heading up the BWS category, Shaw will work with Massey to strengthen M&S Food’s transformation plan to “protect the magic of M&S whilst transforming the rest and become more relevant, more often to customers”, said M&S. 

“I’m extremely proud to have joined a business with such a legacy of quality across its drinks range,” said Shaw. 

“I look forward to working with our suppliers and the M&S team to ensure that our legacy is maintained, whilst building on the brilliant initiatives and products the team has launched in the last couple of years.” 

Stuart Machin, MD of M&S Food, added: “I am delighted Andrew is joining the M&S Food family. We have exceptional talent across the whole of M&S, with a brilliant mixture of new hires and experienced colleagues who are all working hard with a renewed focus, energy and determination as we come out of lockdown.”

Last month, M&S has launched a Found wine range aimed at bringing affordable “hidden treasures” from the wine world to its customers.

 

Most read articles

