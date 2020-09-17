Liberty lands new Spanish agencies

By Andrew Catchpole

Liberty Wines has boosted its Spanish agencies with the addition of sparkling producer Raventós i Blanc and Dominio do Bibei from Ribeira Sacra to its portfolio.

The company has been building its Spanish offer, with these bodegas spanning both tradition and the new face of Spain.

Pepe Raventós of Raventós i Blanc (pictured) is steeped in a 21-generation family winemaking tradition, with his forbear Josep Maria Raventós (then of Codorníu) being instrumental in establishing the Cava DO.

Pepe, who joined Raventós i Blanc in 2001, later pulled his company from Spain’s globally recognised sparkling DO in 2012, to work towards a new, more strictly defined DO Conca del Riu Anoia, while embracing biodynamic production, along with native and recovered ancestral varieties.

As with Raventós i Blanc, Dominio do Bibei, in Spain’s green north western region, also focuses on local varieties, with Mencia and Godello to the fore. Here, winemaker Javier Dominguez was among the young pioneers that came to Ribeira Sacra in the 1990s, attracted by the possibilities of resurrecting the region’s old vineyards.

“We are excited to be working with Pepe Raventós at Raventós i Blanc and Javier Dominguez of Dominio do Bibei,” said David Gleave MW, Liberty Wines' MD.

"Their focus on native grape varieties to produce wines with a distinctive sense of place makes them a perfect fit for our portfolio. It is a philosophy that our customers have come to expect from all the producers we list, and we are building a Spanish offering that reflects this."








