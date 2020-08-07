Liberty scoops up Rafael Palacios from FMV

By Andrew Catchpole

Liberty Wines has added Godello champion Rafael Palacios to its agency portfolio, strengthening the profile of its foothold in Spain.

Rafael, who is brother to Alvaro Palacios of Priorat and Rioja fame, has carved out a winemaking career that includes study and winemaking in Bordeaux, followed by a stint in Coonawarra in Australia, before a return to his native Spain.

Influenced by the new wave of winemaking in Spain, Palacios initially created Placet at the family’s Rioja estate in 1997 as a ‘new take on white Rioja’, then worked alongside his brother Alvaro who returned to Palacios Remondo after their father’s death in 2000.

Inspired by the Godello’s of north-western Spain, Rafael headed for Valdeorras in 2004, where he carved out an enviable reputation for his wines, which now fold in the fruit from 32 parcels of vines in the rugged terrain.

Liberty has picked up the agency from Fields, Morris & Verdin, the whoelsale arm of Berry Bros. & Rudd, which is currently undergoing a far-reaching review in the face of the on-trade disruption casused by the pandemic.

“We are excited to be working with Rafael Palacios, who has succeeded in bringing Godello to the world’s attention over the past 16 years,” said David Gleave MW, MD of Liberty Wines.

“Strengthening our Spanish portfolio has been a priority for us over the past couple of years, so Rafa’s move to join us is an important step forward. It is now our job to build upon the excellent job done with his wines by Fields, Morris & Verdin.”







