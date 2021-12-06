Subscriber login Close [x]
Wine Australia looks to expand its reach through high-profile partnership

By Calum Girvan
Published:  06 December, 2021

Wine Australia has recently announced a partnership between its own Australian Wine Connect platform and industry events organiser Vinexpo’s digital platform Vinexposium.

Launched earlier this year, Australian Wine Connect is an interactive platform that aims to allow those in the wine trade to conduct business in spite of the severe disruptions in travel and trade caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Wine Australia is hoping that this new partnership will allow them to expand their reach and promote Australian wines to the global trade audience.

Stuart Barclay, general marketing manager for Wine Australia, has stated that “since its launch, Australian Wine CONNECT has supported exporters to diversify into new markets. The platform continues to go from strength-to-strength and we're delighted to be expanding its reach through our partnership with Vinexposium”.

From January 2022 onward, more than 500 wineries and 4,000 wines currently featured on Australian Wine Connect will also be featured on the Vinexposium Connect platform.

It is hoped that this will create a powerful system that will match buyers with products and will facilitate interactions and business opportunities.

The Vinexposium Connect platform will also be supported by educational content and classes that will provide information about the Australian wine industry.

While wine expos and in-person events seem to be making a comeback, Mr. Barker remains adamant that the digital business solutions conceived during these uncertain times are very much here to stay.

“The interconnectivity established through this partnership will support business continuity in a disrupted time and continue to underpin in person events upon their return”, he stated.



