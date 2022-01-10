Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wine Paris to go ahead in February

By James Lawrence
Published:  10 January, 2022

The organisers of Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris have confirmed that the landmark trade fairs will go ahead in 2022, despite the travel restrictions in force throughout much of Europe.

Both events will take place from 14 to 16 February 2022 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The Vinexposium group’s flagship event will be the first major international gathering of the year.

The organisers are expecting to welcome 2,800 exhibitors from 32 countries over three days. France will be widely represented with ramped up attendance from every region.

“With six weeks to go before the exhibition opens, we are putting all our energy into delivering the event the industry is expecting. We are leveraging all our resources to bring in key international buyers and make Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris an amazing event in every respect,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

According to Lameyse, ongoing safety arrangements will be enforced with “utmost rigour to ensure the event runs seamlessly while providing the comfort and conviviality expected by attendees".

Measures include a Covid pass which will be essential for accessing the event, along with mandatory face coverings. Digital access badges (e-badge) will be utilised and an enhanced cleaning process will be used in every area throughout the three-day symposium.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95