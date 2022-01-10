Wine Paris to go ahead in February

By James Lawrence

The organisers of Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris have confirmed that the landmark trade fairs will go ahead in 2022, despite the travel restrictions in force throughout much of Europe.

Both events will take place from 14 to 16 February 2022 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The Vinexposium group’s flagship event will be the first major international gathering of the year.

The organisers are expecting to welcome 2,800 exhibitors from 32 countries over three days. France will be widely represented with ramped up attendance from every region.

“With six weeks to go before the exhibition opens, we are putting all our energy into delivering the event the industry is expecting. We are leveraging all our resources to bring in key international buyers and make Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris an amazing event in every respect,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

According to Lameyse, ongoing safety arrangements will be enforced with “utmost rigour to ensure the event runs seamlessly while providing the comfort and conviviality expected by attendees".

Measures include a Covid pass which will be essential for accessing the event, along with mandatory face coverings. Digital access badges (e-badge) will be utilised and an enhanced cleaning process will be used in every area throughout the three-day symposium.







