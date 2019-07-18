Wine Paris sets its stall for a second successful year

By Helen Gilbert

Wine Paris, the joint venture between Vinisud and Vinovision Paris, is poised to welcome over 2,200 exhibitors at its second international trade show in 2020.

More than 30,000 visitors including 35% from outside France are expected to attend the event at Paris Expo Porte De Versailles, which is being held from 10 to 12 February next year.

A.R Lenoble, Bernard Magrez, Cellier Des Dauphins, Champagne Philipponnat and Club Des Marques are among the brands and organisations that have already signed up to the three-day exhibition.

New features include ‘Wine Match’, a 100% business and 100% online networking system designed for all exhibitors and visitors to help participants arrange pre-planned meetings with targeted and bespoke contacts.

Importers and buyers from Asia, Africa and the Middle East will also attend as part of a special ‘International Hosted Buyers’ programme.

The first Wine Paris show took place last February and was attended by 2,000 exhibitors and 26,700 trade and industry members, including 30% international visitors.

It is organised by Comexposium and overseen by 13 French wine marketing boards.

“With active support from the BIVB and the Burgundy Franche-Comté chamber of commerce, Burgundy will be very well represented at Wine Paris in 2020 with twice as many collective attendees and an impressive range of estates, co-operative wineries and businesses,” said Burgundy Wine marketing board BIVB Christian Vanier.





