Wine Paris unveils ambitions ahead of 2022 return

By Andrew Catchpole

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris is to return to business in February with a significant bounce in size on its last 2019 show, according to the organisers.

As the last major international wine event in Europe before Covid shutdowns and the first to open its doors in 2022, the show has grown exhibitor numbers by 18%, with 2,800 confirmed, plus 25,000 visitors expected.

Speaking to Harpers in London, Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of parent company Vinexposium, said the event marked “the grand opening” of the trade shows dedicated to wines and spirits, while outlining its ambitions looking ahead.

“[Wine Paris] is the central event, with the idea of being the number one trade platform, a comprehensive trade platform around the world, with events in Europe, Asia and India… aiming to have 10 events a year,” he said.

With its Paris location being pushed as a key draw for both French and international buyers, Lameyse said that Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris is “probably the biggest showcase for French products, but not just France, with 30 different countries represented”.

Lameyse was joined by Lulie Halstead, COO at IWSR and CEO of Wine Intelligence, who presented a compelling picture of which trends that had been accelerated and/or generated by the pandemic would stick going ahead.

Against the backdrop of that research, Lameyse added: “We have the duty in Paris to be the showcase of all of these trends. Wine Paris is a good platform to showcase new products, NPD, the latest developments and trends.

On the expected visitors to the fair, the organisers said that one third would be from overseas, representing 750 differing market channels across the world of wines and spirits.

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris is to take place on 14-16 February at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, with more information to be found here.