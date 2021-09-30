Subscriber login Close [x]
Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris’ comeback planned for 2022

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  30 September, 2021

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris is returning to the city’s Expo Porte de Versailles in February 2022 for its third edition – the first time the event has been held in person since 2020.

After taking a two-year hiatus, Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris – the merger of VinoVision, Vinisud and Vinexpo – is focusing on promoting attendance by key buyers, including those from outside the EU who are showing a strong interest in the exhibition.

Backed by Harpers and due to cover four halls at the entrance to the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition centre, the event will cater as much to the small winegrowers as to the major international brands.

Household names such as François Lurton, Gérard Bertrand, E. Guigal, Maison M. Chapoutier, Domaine Paul Mas, Castel Frères, Maison Sichel, Bernard Magrez, Grands Chais de France and Gh Martel & Cie Champagne will be attending, alongside more niche offerings. These include the Aquitaine Independent Winegrowers and family-run properties like Vins Chevron Villette, Vignobles Vellas and Château Castigno.

Hall 5, set aside for international producers, will welcome wines of Luxembourg, Advantage Austria, Tenuta Lamborghini, Wines of Lebanon, Wines of Germany, Cesari, Carpineto, Consorzio Di Tutela Della DOC Prosecco, Consorzio Tutela del Vino Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco, Gaja, J. Garcia Carrion, Viniportugal Wines Of Portugal, Hammeken Cellars and Flechas De Los Andes.

Speaking ahead of the event, Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium, said: “Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris is above all an event that brings people together and creates a sense of community. People welcome their clients there from a wide range of backgrounds to give international exposure to local, innovative products, from the little treasures to the prominent growths. Paris will host a celebration in 2022 and we are very much looking forward to being reunited with everyone once again.”

The newly re-branded Wine Paris held its inaugural event in 2019 as the joint venture between Vinisud and Vinovision Paris. In February 2020, organisers announced that Vinexpo would also align its dates and location, by running the two events simultaneously.

Both are owned by parent company Vinexposium. More than 2,800 exhibitors are expected to convene for the three day show in Paris, which runs from 14 to 16 February.






