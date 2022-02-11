Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris to showcase emerging Italy

By James Lawrence

As the buzz surrounding Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2022 continues to build, its organisers have unveiled an impressive line-up, including a significant Italian offering at the fair.

Winemakers from the Abruzzo, Friuli and Campania regions will have an inaugural presence at an international event based in Paris, while major Franciacorta brand Bellavista will be joined by Tuscan stalwart Frescobaldi, in addition to Allegrini and Sicily's Planeta.

According to the organisers, “The Italian foreign trade institute ICE comes with an exceptional showing this year, hosting around one hundred producers from Italy. From the north to the south, from boutique, artisanal producers to major firms, including organic and biodynamic wines, Italian wines will be extremely well showcased this year.”

Opening Monday 14 February, registrations from French and overseas trade visitors have soared since the event dates were confirmed last month. Over three days, distributors, restaurateurs, wine merchants, bar tenders, wholesalers, importers and sommeliers from across the globe will visit the length and breadth of Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris to engage with wine regions from the 32 countries taking part, with France and Italy as the two largest exhibiting countries.

Harpers will also play a role at the fair, bringing together key stakeholders in a scheduled debate – ‘Will the proposed new excise duties in the UK make wine unaffordable?’ – to analyse the impact of the government’s proposed changes to the UK's alcohol duty system and its impact on trade.

To hear more, register to join Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole, Miles Beale, chief executive, Wine and Spirits Trade Association, Hal Wilson, MD, Cambridge Wine Merchants and Justin Howard-Sneyd MW, director, The Hive Wine Consulting in the Wine Talks Room, Hall 6 on Tuesday 15 February at 11.30am.







