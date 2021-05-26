Waitrose unveils mixed English wine case

By Lisa Riley

Waitrose has launched a new mixed wine case comprising a selection of homegrown wines.

Available on Waitrose Cellar from 2 June, ahead of English wine Week (19-27 June), the case includes six English wines — a rosé, two whites, two reds and a fizz (rrp for the case: £90).

“We’ve always been proud to champion English wine and this case brings together some of the most exciting wines from around the country,” said Xenia Ruscombe-King MW, Waitrose Cellar buyer.

“We’ve chosen a mix of styles and grapes to ensure we represent the wide scope of winemaking talent in England and I know our customers will love it."

The case includes Simpsons Estate Chardonnay (rrp: £14.99), Giffords Hall Rosé (rrp: £13.99), Vineyards Inscription (rrp: £13.49), Bolney Estate Pinot Noir (rrp: £17.99), Furleigh Estate Special Reserve (£23.99) and Waitrose Blueprint English Dry White (rrp: £9.99).

In 2020, English sparkling wine sales increased 52% year on year at Waitrose, driven by customers investing in more premium fizz to drink at home during lockdown, the retailer said.

Sales of English red and rosé wine at the supermarket also grew, up 15% and 10% respectively, with sales of local wines — sold in store from vineyards within a 30 mile radius of the shop — soaring 54% for reds and 14% for rosés.

In March, Waitrose revealed it had joined forces with South Africa’s Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines to launch its first co-ownership wine brand.