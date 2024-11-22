Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Scottish businesses to pay 'up to 70% more in rates' versus across the border

By James Lawrence
Published:  22 November, 2024

New analysis released by UKHospitality Scotland has revealed that hospitality businesses will be significantly worse off than their English counterparts, unless the Scottish government takes decisive action to introduce business rates relief in its forthcoming Budget.

The organisation is therefore calling on the Scottish government to introduce at least 40% business rates relief for owners to avoid financial catastrophe, using funding allocated through the Barnett formula.

It is also calling for a clear roadmap to full business rates reform, which was committed to as part of the New Deal for Business.

According to UKHospitality Scotland: “Compared to hospitality businesses in England receiving 40% relief, Scottish businesses would be at a significant disadvantage if they were denied business rates relief for a third year in a row.”

Its data suggests that a local pub, for example, would pay almost £6,000 more in rates – 66% more than an equivalent business in England.

Meanwhile, a town centre restaurant would reportedly pay almost £10,000 more in business taxes.

Leon Thompson, executive director of UKHospitality Scotland, commented: “Scottish businesses need business rates support from the Scottish Government, especially after they have missed out on relief measures in the past two Scottish Budgets.

“Venues will continue to find themselves tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket, compared to their English counterparts, if this happens again. This time, it will hit even harder when combined with billions more cost hitting businesses in April through employer NICs.”

Thompson added: “Hospitality has so much potential to deliver for Scotland economically, socially and culturally. I know the Scottish government recognises this and I hope that it chooses to implement some business rates support for our businesses, which is so crucial for them to both survive and thrive into the future.”







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Gusbourne unveils hybrid distribution pa...

Cru Bourgeois de Medoc looks to 2030 cla...

Guy Woodward: Why wine investment is the...

Wales abandons UK-wide DRS in favour of...

Kingsland Drinks agrees deal with Lidl f...

Nick Gillett: Aiming high with no & low

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Reporter – Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95