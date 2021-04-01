Results of Harpers Wine Stars 2021 revealed

By Harpers Editorial

The much anticipated results of Harpers Wine Stars 2021 has been revealed, showcasing a host of excellent wines from around the world.

The full list of winners can be discovered here, with the producers taking home the much coveted overall star award from each country highlighted below.

Argentina: Bodegas Benegas

Australia: Nugan Estate

Austria: Weingut Alois Zimmermann OG

Chile: Viña Indómita

England: Ridgeview

France: Aubert & Mathieu

Germany: Weingut Paulinshof

Italy: Casa Marrone

New Zealand: Yealands Wine Group

Portugal: Pereira D’Oliveira

South Africa: Journey’s End

Spain: Marques de la Concordia Family of Wines

USA: Charles & Charles

Since launching in summer 2017, Harpers Wine Stars has offered an unrivalled level of exposure to UK buyers for those entering wines to the competition.

Our judging panels are unique in that judges must be current buyers with purchasing power and influence across the UK on and off-trades, and are drawn from independent merchants, wholesalers, supermarkets, restaurants and the sommelier worlds.

Moreover, each entry is assessed on a three tier judging system in tune with how buyers buy, with taste, value and design all taken into consideration.

Our judges look first at the quality of the liquid in the bottle, then further assess for value for money and design, looking to reward those wines that combine great drinking with fair price and shelf appeal.

To be in with a chance to win one of our prestigious awards next year, producers are encouraged to enter here from 19 May 2021.







