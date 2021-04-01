Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Results of Harpers Wine Stars 2021 revealed

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  01 April, 2021

The much anticipated results of Harpers Wine Stars 2021 has been revealed, showcasing a host of excellent wines from around the world.

The full list of winners can be discovered here, with the producers taking home the much coveted overall star award from each country highlighted below.

Argentina: Bodegas Benegas

Australia: Nugan Estate

Austria: Weingut Alois Zimmermann OG

Chile: Viña Indómita

England: Ridgeview

France: Aubert & Mathieu

Germany: Weingut Paulinshof

Italy: Casa Marrone

New Zealand: Yealands Wine Group

Portugal: Pereira D’Oliveira

South Africa: Journey’s End

Spain: Marques de la Concordia Family of Wines 

USA: Charles & Charles

Since launching in summer 2017, Harpers Wine Stars has offered an unrivalled level of exposure to UK buyers for those entering wines to the competition.

Our judging panels are unique in that judges must be current buyers with purchasing power and influence across the UK on and off-trades, and are drawn from independent merchants, wholesalers, supermarkets, restaurants and the sommelier worlds.

Moreover, each entry is assessed on a three tier judging system in tune with how buyers buy, with taste, value and design all taken into consideration.

Our judges look first at the quality of the liquid in the bottle, then further assess for value for money and design, looking to reward those wines that combine great drinking with fair price and shelf appeal.

To be in with a chance to win one of our prestigious awards next year, producers are encouraged to enter here from 19 May 2021. 




 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95